Bullet grazes victim's head in Seminole Heights area, police say

TAMPA, Fla. -- A man is expected to be OK while being treated for wounds caused by a bullet that grazed his head in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Police caution they do not believe this incident is related to the three October murders.

Officers responded to a gas station just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at N. Florida Avenue at W. Hillsborough Avenue for a person who reported he was shot, according to a news release.

He told officers he noticed a dark colored vehicle following him while traveling east on Hillsborough. The victim reported he made a turn onto N. Nebraska Avenue and then onto E. Giddens Avenue when a suspect fired several shots toward his vehicle.

Tampa police later found multiple shell casings at that intersection.

The suspect vehicle only is described as dark-colored, possibly an Infiniti.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at I-800-873-TIPS.

