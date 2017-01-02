Burglar steals safe containing $10K from American Legion post

Pasco Sheriff's Office posted video of a December 15 burglary at the American Legion Post 173 in Holiday. (Photo: Pasco Sheriff's Office)

HOLIDAY, Fla. -- A suspect who allegedly stole $10,000 in cash from the American Legion Post 173 on December 15 is at large and Pasco Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to identify the man.

Surveillance video from the American Legion shows the suspect dropping into the office through a hole cut through the ceiling. The suspect then grabs a small safe containing the money and leaves back through the hole.

At the time of the burglary, the suspect is seen wearing a hood and a Volcom jacket. There was no further description provided by PSO.

According to the Facebook post by PSO, the suspect was picked up by a driver in a red-colored Toyota Tundra, which fled eastbound on Bartlelt Road.

If you have information about the identity of the suspect in this case, call 800-706-2488 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or online.

