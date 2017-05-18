Burglars blind gator during vandalism spree

This gator had to be euthanized after it was blinded by vandals in Indiantown. Martin County sheriff photo

INDIANTOWN, Fla. -- Suspects gouged out the eyes of a 4-foot alligator at a food processor during a vandalism earlier this week, according to the Martin County sheriff. The gator was euthanized.

The burglars went to Del Monte Foods, kicked in a metal plate of a door, sprayed a fire extinguisher on farm equipment, and flooded the area by turning on water faucets, according to the sheriff. They also wrote graffiti on portable toilets.

The gator had its eyes gouged out with a blunt object and suffered cuts to its back, the sheriff's office said. The gator had to be euthanized by a private trapper contacted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Detective John Barca, with the Martin County Sheriff’s Agricultural Crimes Unit. Or private message the sheriff's office via Facebook.

