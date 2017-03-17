WTSP
Burglars take $500K in designer sunglasses

CBS Miami , WTSP 12:33 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a break-in at a North Miami Beach business that ended with half a million dollars in merchandise stolen.

On March 12th, surveillance video captured two burglars pull into the warehouse lot at 2024 N.E. 161st Street, around 10:30 p.m., driving a silver BMW 7 Series.

They were able to force their way into a business by damaging the garage door and lifting up. Once inside, they broke through a cement wall with an unknown object to get into another business.

Cameras captured them rummaging through boxes. At one point, they notice the camera and attempt to disable it.

North Miami Beach Police tweeted out a series of videos showing two white males in hoodies, with flashlights strapped to their heads.

Roughly $500,000 in designer sunglasses were taken.

If you have any information that can identify the burglars, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters can earn up to $3,000 cash for info that leads to an arrest.

