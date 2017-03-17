Burglars take $500K in designer sunglasses

Two suspects were caught on camera March 13, 2017 before breaking into a warehouse in North Miami Beach. (Photo: North Miami Beach Police via Twitter)

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a break-in at a North Miami Beach business that ended with half a million dollars in merchandise stolen.

On March 12th, surveillance video captured two burglars pull into the warehouse lot at 2024 N.E. 161st Street, around 10:30 p.m., driving a silver BMW 7 Series.

They were able to force their way into a business by damaging the garage door and lifting up. Once inside, they broke through a cement wall with an unknown object to get into another business.

Nmbpd is currently working a commercial burglary investigation Anyone with information please contact Miami Dade crimestoppers or Nmb PD. pic.twitter.com/ouAdFdg9FF — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) March 17, 2017

Cameras captured them rummaging through boxes. At one point, they notice the camera and attempt to disable it.

North Miami Beach Police tweeted out a series of videos showing two white males in hoodies, with flashlights strapped to their heads.

Roughly $500,000 in designer sunglasses were taken.

If you have any information that can identify the burglars, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters can earn up to $3,000 cash for info that leads to an arrest.

