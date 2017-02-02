Burglary suspect hid in home for hours before stealing dog

Authorities arrested a man they believe broke into someone's home while they were awake, hid inside for a few hours and then stole their grandson's dog once the victims went to sleep, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

The home invasion happened last November. Deputies arrested Joseph Thomas Taylor, 23, in connection to the crime.

CCSO told First Coast News that Taylor came in through the back door, which was slightly open for the victims' grandson's dog. They say he hid in the bathtub around 8 p.m. and waited for them to go to sleep. Once they were asleep around 11 p.m., Taylor snuck out of the bathtub and stole their grandson's dog. The victims say their grandson is 27 years old and suffers from cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects movement, muscle tone and/or posture, and is in a wheelchair.

The police report says Taylor also stole a television, computer modem, a cell phone and wallet. He tried using their credit card, which eventually led to his location and arrest.

They say some friends of Taylor's have done some yard work for the couple.

At this time, CCSO says the grandson's dog is still missing.

The family is offering a $300 reward for information.

