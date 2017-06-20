Burglary suspect stabbed by clerk arrested, deputies say

Deputies say this man robbed a gas station early Sunday, but also was stabbed by the clerk.

A robbery suspect who was stabbed by his victim was arrested Tuesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Daniel Dwayne Eubanks, 44, of Tampa was arrested about 4 p.m. He is being treated for his injuries at Tampa General Hospital.

Once he is released, he will be charged with armed robbery, grand theft and aggravated battery.

At 5:45 a.m., Sunday, a black male entered the Sunoco at 14516 N. 22nd St. and demanded a money bag.

The store clerk and the suspect fought over a baseball bat was behind the counter. When the suspect overpowered the clerk and removed the bat, the clerk stabbed the suspect in the abdomen.

The clerk and the suspect continued to struggle until the clerk ran outside and alerted nearby deputies. The suspect removed a brown paper bag full of cash from behind the counter and fled.

