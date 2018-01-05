Burglary suspect with bright red shoes sought

The suspect was wearing bright red shoes. (Photo: Chong, Loo)

Clearwater Police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect sporting bright red shoes.

The suspect is wanted in connection with a Dec. 22 burglary in the 1900 block of Harding Street.

He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, camouflage pants and red shoes. Before entering the residence, he put a red hood over his face and possibly socks on his hands.

Anyone with information on his identity should call Clearwater Police at (727) 562-4242.

© 2018 WTSP-TV