Business owner finds rocks with swastikas painted on them

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- Police are investigating after rocks with swastikas painted on them were left at the back door of a Muslim-owned business in Lakeland.

One of the owners of Urban Appeal, Alo Shalaby, captured surveillance video of what appears to be the man who placed the rocks Wednesday. Shalaby is well-known in Lakeland for doing good. This Christmas, he donated a bike and other toys to four children in need.

Shalaby called the man’s actions racist and ignorant, but he doesn’t want him to get in trouble. He’d rather have a one-on-one conversation with him.

The Lakeland community has responded to the negative actions with love and kindness. Local businesses left paper hearts on the ground in front of Urban Appeal and taped them to the storefront.

On Friday, a customer who’d never shopped at the store before decided to come in to support it. She bought earrings and let the store keep the change, which was a few dollars.

Shalaby, who has dealt with racism before, is taking the high road. He painted several dozen rocks and wrote Bible verses on them, as well as messages like, “Islam is Peace” and “Love.”

Police said as of right now, they can’t charge the person who did this. There’s no specific threat attached to the rocks, so he’s not breaking any laws. However, they did call his actions distasteful and are trying to track him down.

(© 2017 WTSP)