Car stolen with baby inside in St. Pete

A surveillance image shows the car thief. (Photo: Surveillance image)

A car with a baby inside was stolen Wednesday morning, but fortunately the child is safe. St. Petersburg police are seeking the culprits.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a father drove home with his 1-year-old daughter in her car seat in the back of his 2016 Lexus SUV. He left the engine running in the driveway while he went inside for a minute to place the mail in the house.

Meanwhile, a young man got out of a white car, jumped into the SUV, and drove off, with the child still sitting in the car seat.

Approximately two blocks away -- 53rd Avenue South and 41st Street South -- he discarded the SUV and quickly got back into the white four-door car he was following. The child was not hurt.

Police are searching for two young men in their late teens or early 20's, and the four-door white sedan.

Anyone with information call (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.

(© 2017 WTSP)