Caregiver accused of murdering 94-year-old woman, using Uber to get away

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Florissant police say a caregiver stabbed to death a 94-year-old woman in her home, and he ordered an Uber to get away from the crime scene.

Tommie Coffer, Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, after police say he stabbed Geneva Richardson in the face three times Dec. 18, leaving her to die in a pool of her own blood.

That day, Coffer left Richardson’s home in an Uber more than two hours before his shift was supposed to end, and he had that Uber drop him off before he reached his planned destination, according to court documents.

Officers found bloody evidence in the same spot where Coffer got out of the Uber, police said.

Court documents show police also discovered checks missing from Richardson’s checkbook, and they found bank deposit receipts totaling more than $2,800 in Coffer’s possession.

Police said, initially, it appeared that Coffer and his mother, another caregiver, found Richardson dead, but he quickly became the suspect in the case.

Neighbors tell 5 On Your Side Richardson hired help a few months ago because she began having a hard time moving around the house.

One neighbor said Richardson spent more than 40 years as a guidance counselor, helping kids.

