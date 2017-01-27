Caregiver caught on video hitting 94-year-old woman arrested

(Photo: Memorial Village PD)

MEMORIAL VILLAGE, Texas – Police have arrested a health care provider who was caught on a webcam hitting the elderly woman she was supposed to be caring for.

According to Memorial Village Police, Brenda Floyd was wanted for assault with bodily injury on the elderly/disabled. She was booked Friday morning.

Dorothy Bratten has Alzheimer's and can't speak for herself, but the video tells a disturbing story.

Police say Floyd was supposed to be helping Bratten at her West Houston home on Jan. 1. The victim was “seen feeding her dog people" food, which upset Floyd.

"Why you feed that dog human food!" she yells.

Floyd can then be seen on video striking the victim numerous times on her side as well as to the back of her head.

Bratten's family became concerned after noticing a few bruises, and put up the camera on New Year's Eve.

They were reviewing the video the next day and saw the shocking assault.

Brenda Floyd DPS photo (Photo: Texas DPS)

(Skip to 5:30 in the video below)

On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcXLU2kny0Y

Since releasing a disturbing video, police say they had received dozens of tips and calls on her possible location.

"We have had people calling from across the state who know Ms. Floyd and have had contact with her," said Memorial Villages Assistant Police Chief Ray Schultz. "The story has obviously gone viral. We have received inquiries from as far away as the United Kingdom."

Investigators did not say how Floyd was apprehended at this time.

(© 2017 KHOU)