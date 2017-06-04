Carjacking suspect arrested for DUI after multiple hit-and-runs

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla -- Deputies were sent on a two-county-wide manhunt after several calls for hit-and-runs involving one suspect were made from North I-275 Saturday night.

The calls started to come in around 10 p.m. after several hit-and-run victims told police that a black Ford pickup struck them and took off. The five total hit-and-runs involving the truck happened between 22nd Ave. N. and the Howard Frankland Bridge on North I-275.

The suspect then crashed into a Nissan Sentra at the Westshore Exit before carjacking the driver of the Nissan.

Deputies were then called to the scene of another crash involving the stolen Nissan on SR-589 near Lutz Lake Fern Rd.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Tampa Police Department responded to the crash and arrested the suspect for DUI, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, carjacking with a deadly weapon, and grand theft of a vehicle.

The carjacking suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lon Alan Brown. He is a resident of New Port Richey. He only had minor reported injuries.

© 2017 WTSP-TV