Castor recalls Morris manhunt in aftermath of Orlando shooting

TAMPA — Former Tampa police chief Jane Castor is offering support to members of Central Florida’s law enforcement working around the clock to locate and capture the man responsible for killing an Orlando officer. An Orange County sheriff’s deputy was also killed when his motorcycle crashed while responding immediately after the shooting.

In a one-on-one interview with 10News, Chief Castor couldn’t help but point out the similarities between the death of the Orlando officers and what the city of Tampa experienced back in 2010 when officers Jeff Kocab and Dave Curtis were murdered by Dontae Morris following a traffic stop on North 50th Street.

The shooting led to one of the largest manhunts in city history over four days before Morris finally turned himself in to authorities.

Castor, who led the agency through the crisis, says losing officers is “like a punch to the gut” and recalls her sense of responsibility for each and every officer.

“As chief, you feel like it’s your job to make sure they go home safely at the end of their shift,” recalled Castor, who says she’s talked to Orlando police chief John Mina in the days since the shooting.

“I saw part of the TV coverage where they brought the officer’s flag-draped casket out and the chief was with the family. It just broke my heart,” said Castor.

She recalled how the round the clock manhunt for Morris over several days seven years ago led to officer fatigue, many refusing to go home while the gunman responsible was still on the loose.

“That’s 24 hours a day while you’re still affected profoundly by the death of one of your coworkers.”

Castor offered words of encouragement for members of the Orlando law enforcement community going through the same thing Tampa experienced back then.

“You will get through it and you are not alone. We are here for you.”

