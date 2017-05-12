WTSP
Caught on camera: Tampa police looking for package thief

Tampa police are looking for a package thief on Friday.

Staff , WTSP 1:07 PM. EDT May 12, 2017

TAMPA - The Tampa Police Department is asking for help finding a suspected package thief.

A peephole video released Friday shows a man stealing a package from a porch on the 300 block of West Genesee Street.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1(800)873-8477 or to go to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay’s website. Anyone wanting to claim the cash reward must contact Crime Stoppers first.

