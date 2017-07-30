Charge against actress' alleged stalker increased

The charge against a man accused of stalking an actress at Tampa Bay Comic Con have been upgraded to a felony.

Terry Lee Repp, 45, of Iowa now faces a charge of aggravated stalking, and his bail has increased from $500 to $5,000, according to jail records.

He was arrested Saturday after he was found at the Tampa Convention Center, where actress Kate Beckinsale was to appear.

Beckinsale, 44, is best known for her role in the series of "Underworld" films. She had to delay an appearance at the con to file a report against Repp, but she was able to appear later Saturday without incident.

Repp reportedly has followed the actress to similar events across the country.

