Chicago shooting leaves 2 dead at memorial for murder victim

CHICAGO -- Police said 10 people were shot in Chicago, and two of them died, after suspected gang members opened fire on a group attending a memorial for another man killed earlier in the day.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police believed the attack late Sunday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the city's Southwest side was gang retaliation for the fatal shooting of another member earlier in the day.

Guglielmi said those shot "were having a memorial for a person who was fatally wounded in a shooting earlier today."

The eight injured were taken to Chicago hospitals and CBS Chicago reported that at least four of them were in serious-to-critical condition. All of the victims hospitalized were adults, according to fire officials.

Chicago has been plagued for years by gang-related violence that has led to a sharp rise in homicides in a few of its poorest neighborhoods.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Kevin Ryan said officers "have a fairly good idea of who we're looking for" in relation to the shooting, and a "fairly good idea of the conflict involved and where we need to be deployed."

