Sarasota, Fla. -- Manatee County Sheriff's detectives arrested a man Monday after finding over 22 thousand files containing child pornography on one device in his home.

Detectives targeted John Gorman Cook, 48, after they discovered a computer at 524 Whitfield Avenue advertising a large amount of suspected child pornography.

The internet investigation to locate computers offering to distribute files containing child pornography in Manatee County began on April 30, 2017.

Cook has been charged with sexual performance by a child and transmission of child pornography.

© 2017 WTSP-TV