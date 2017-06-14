Church director arrested for fondling 14-year-old girl

Drunk man run over by own pickup truck (Photo: AP)

A Largo man serving as a child ministry director for a Methodist church was arrested Tuesday on lewd and lascivious molestation charges for his behavior toward a 14-year-old female congregation member.

Largo police arrested Domenic Victor Bisesti, 31, employed by Anona United Methodist Church, for inappropriately touching the female’s buttocks over her clothing the past several months. The victim had asked Bisesti to stop, police said, then ultimately confided in her mother.

Detectives spoke to both the victim and Bisesti, then retrieved information from his phone before making the arrest.

Police say it’s unclear at this point whether there are other victims.

