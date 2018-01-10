Citrus Co. elementary school teacher accused of selling pot from her home

A Citrus County elementary school teacher is accused of selling marijuana out of her home.

On Wednesday, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office arrested Kimberly Hellenburg, 55, in Inverness on two counts each of selling marijuana and possessing marijuana.

Detectives with the sheriff's office spent weeks investigating sales out of her home in the 6700 block of Blue Heron Lane.

Detectives said when they served a search warrant on her home, they found more than 2 pounds of pot, distribution equipment and a half-pound of pot in her bedroom.

Hellenburg's son, Brendan Brown, 19, was arrested at the home on Dec. 28 after a search warrant was served.He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after it was learned Brown got large amounts of pot in the mail from California.

Deputies say Citrus County school board officials have been notified.

“It was important to us that after learning of her career as a teacher and the influences she has on our young children that she be arrested before students returned to school from winter break,” said sheriff's Sgt. Ed Blair.

