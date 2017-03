Civilian helps capture Houston robbery suspects after wild chase

Houston police have two bank robbery suspects in custody after a wild high-speed chase that reportedly reached speeds of 100 miles an hour. KHOU

When the suspects finally bailed out of their car, police say they tried to carjack a disabled man parked next to them. His son tackled the driver and held him until officers cuffed him.

"Very heroic action. Very proud of him," said HPD Officer L.J. Satterwhite.

The other guy ran away but police tracked him down after a brief search.

The chase started in Bellaire, went through downtown and Midtown and ended in north Houston near the Heights.

"It was a very dangerous situation. We knew they were armed," said the HPD officer.

They were going so fast that police lost them a couple of times.

The driver hit three cars during the chase, two of them near the Burger King and Home Depot on the North Loop.

They kept going with blown tires and smoke and sparks pouring out from the car.

In the Heights, the driver went the wrong way on a one-way street and sped through a residential area.

They finally pulled over in front of a church near I-45 and Enid in the Lindale area.

Police recovered two bags tossed by the suspects when they bailed.

The chase started at an Amegy Bank in the 5300 block of Bissonnet. Bellaire police began chasing him and Houston police joined them.

The suspects.were driving a stolen black Mercedes with paper tags on the back. Police believe they may be connected to other crimes.

They haven't been identified.

No one was hurt during the chase, police said.crime

(© 2017 KHOU)