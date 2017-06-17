CLEARWATER -- Two people have been identified after Clearwater police posted photos asking the public to help identify two people that were caught breaking into hotel rooms.
Clearwater Police Department posted to their Facebook page saying, "we have identified them and are now working with the state attorney's office on the appropriate charges.
The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs