Clearwater hotel burglars identified

10News Staff , WTSP 10:39 AM. EDT June 17, 2017

CLEARWATER -- Two people have been identified after Clearwater police posted photos asking the public to help identify two people that were caught breaking into hotel rooms. 

Clearwater Police Department posted to their Facebook page saying, "we have identified them and are now working with the state attorney's office on the appropriate charges. 

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time. 

Read the original story here. 

