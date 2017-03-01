Clearwater man accused of molesting teen

A Clearwater man is accused of molesting a girl for more than a year, police said.

Jose Gabriel Morales, 33, is being held on $20,000 bail on a charge of sexual battery.

According to an affidavit, Morales had sex with the victim between January 2014 and August 2015 multiple times without her consent. The victim was 13 and 14 years old at the time.

Police said Morales admitted to the offenses during interrogation.

