Clearwater man robbed store with bomb threat, police say

A homeless man tried to rob a convenience store in December by implying he had a gun, and when he was unsuccessful he went to another store and implied he had a bomb, Clearwater police said.

According to arrest affidavits, Orance Levon Hunter, 39, went to a 7-Eleven, 1725 Drew St., about 2:29 a.m. Dec. 11 and selected a bottle of water. He went to the front counter, tucked his right hand under his shirt, implied he had a gun and told the cashier to give him all the money in the register.

The clerk, however, refused. He then repeated the demand to a second clerk, who also refused, took the bottle of water away from him and told him to leave.

Then, according to an affidavit, Hunter went to a Circle K, 1501 Gulf to Bay Blvd., went to the service window and told the clerk had a bomb strapped to his chest. The clerk gave him $285, and he left.

Hunter was arrested Dec. 31 by Largo police for a similar crime and was being held in Pinellas County Jail. One of his former girlfriends identified him from surveillance images from the 7-Eleven, and a witness to the Circle K robbery identified him as well.

He has been charged with robbery with a deadly weapon or firearm implied and attempted armed robbery. His bail was increased $100,000 with the new charges, for a total of $401,150.

