Clearwater PD shares photo in hopes of solving oldest unsolved homicide

The homicide case of Nick and Demetra Jeatran has become Clearwater's oldest unsolved homicide case. (Photo: Clearwater PD)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- It was Christmas Eve, 1968 when Nick and Demetra Jeatran were tragically killed.

Now, the Clearwater Police Department is sharing the case in attempts of finding the suspected killer.

According to the Clearwater Police Department Facebook post, it has now become Clearwater's 'oldest unsolved homicide case.' It appears as though both were brutally beaten during what appears to be a burglary at their home on Jackson Rd.

Any information on the case, contact the Clearwater PD at (727) 562-4242, or email tips@myclearwater.com. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 1-800-873-TIPS, or texting the tip with keyword CWPD to 847411.

