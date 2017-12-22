Man arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of pregnant woman in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Clearwater.

Elizabeth Rosado, 30, of Palm Harbor was shot and killed around a little after 8 p.m. Sunday. She was inside a Nissan Sentra traveling southbound on Scranton Avenue towards Belleair Road when another car drove up and someone started shooting.

Today, Clearwater police announced the arrest of Charles Allen, Jr. He's going to be charged with two counts of first-degree murder -- one for Elizabeth Rosado and a second for her unborn baby.

Police say they're still looking for a weapon, but are confident they have the shooter.

Meanwhile, Rosado’s husband is not only coping with the senseless death of his wife. He’s also trying to comfort his 10-year-old daughter, who witnessed her mother’s murder.

"My daughter is going to have issues the rest of her life. She is always afraid,” said Javier Rosado, who was also in the car.

At first, Javier thought it was a firework that went off. He saw a flash and the window shattered. When he drove away, he noticed his wife had been shot.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. If you'd like to donate, here's a link.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV