Clearwater police arrest man caught putting fish down his pants

Cruz Orlando Garcia Jr. is charged with petit theft. (Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A man is accused of trying to steal fish from a pet store by putting them in his pants, the Clearwater Police Department said.

Police said Cruz Orlando Garcia Jr. netted a couple of fish, placed them in a bag and put the bag down the front of his pants while someone else distracted the clerk at a South Missouri Avenue pet store on Monday.

“Thankfully, he didn't choose to steal a hedgehog or something a little more dangerous when one conceals stolen items in one's pants,” a Clearwater police Facebook post read.

Clearwater police arrested Garcia and took him to the Pinellas County Jail. He is charged with petit theft.

Police are still looking for the other suspect.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV