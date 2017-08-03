Clearwater police seek tips on shoplifters

The two women took items from a TJ Maxx and are wanted for grand theft.

Clearwater police are asking for the public's help to find two grand theft suspects.

On July 24, two women entered the T.J. Maxx store at 2541 Countryside Blvd., took items of clothing and hid them under the clothes they were wearing. They then left the store without paying for the items.

They were seen leaving the parking lot in a blue Oldsmobile.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater Police at (727) 562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com; they can also call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the TIP411 system by texting their tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

© 2017 WTSP-TV