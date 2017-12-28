Clearwater police seek women who stole from liquor store

These women took $1,000 worth of liquor from a store.

Clearwater police are asking for the public to help identify two women who took about $1,000 worth of liquor last month.

The women entered Sunset Point Wine & Liquor, 2516 Sunset Point Road, on Nov. 28. They loaded up a cart and left the store without paying while one suspect distracted the clerk by asking for an additional cart. They drove away in a white Toyota Corolla, which is believed to have been a rental.

Anyone with information is asked to call (727) 562-4242 or call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS. You can also use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

