Clearwater teacher arrested on child porn charges, threw computer into lake

Clearwater Intermediate School (Photo: Google Earth)

A Clearwater Intermediate School teacher has been arrested on child pornography charges and tampering with evidence after throwing his computer in a lake, Largo police said.

Robert James Plotkin, 57, is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Plotkin has been a sixth-grade math and science teacher at Clearwater Intermediate, 1220 Palmetto St., for the past five years.

On March 15, Largo Police responded to 225 Country Club Drive, Apt. E344, after Plotkin's roommate reported finding child pornography on Plotkin's personal computer.

After an argument over a vehicle, the roommate called to report the child pornography and advised Plotkin of this. While police were on the way, Plotkin threw his laptop into a lake behind the apartment complex.

Once on scene Plotkin told officers that the computer was in the lake. He retrieved the laptop for the officers on his own accord.

The computer was seized as evidence and Plotkin was not arrested at this point. An investigator was able to retrieve images from the hard drive. The images that were recovered were that of child pornography ages ranging from three to seventeen.

Tuesday, investigators went to Clearwater Intermediate School and interviewed Plotkin. He was brought to the Largo Police Department and arrested.

The investigation is continuing.



