Winter Haven restaurant cleaver attack caught on camera

Terrifying moments inside a local Chinese restaurant. An attack with a meat cleaver is caught on camera.

Police say an employee grabbed the knife and tried to kill the owners of China Park restaurant at 7120 Cypress Gardens Boulevard in.Winter Haven.

“I'm okay,” China Park owner Zheng Shan tells 10News. Remarkably, Shan was back to work Wednesday with cuts on her face. She’s still too shaken to talk about fighting for her and her husband's life inside the restaurant late Tuesday night.

On surveillance video released by police, Shan can be seen arguing with her temporary worker Zhong Huang. He'd been working for the couple at the restaurant this week through a New York agency.

Shan told police she had asked for Huang’s ID so they could hire him and that's what set him off. Investigators uncovered that Huang only has a U.S. residency card and doesn't speak English.

As the shouting escalates, co-owner Jia Dong, who'd been working in the background, steps into the fight. Dong tells Huang to leave the store or they would call the police.

That put Huang over the edge. As Dong turns to continue cleaning, the enraged worker grabs a meat cleaver and starts swinging. Police say Huang struck Dong in the neck, screaming that he was going to kill the couple.

Shan runs in to help. The knife-wielding worker apparently turns the cleaver on her, cutting her hand. Then the video ends

Investigators tell 10News that Huang then pinned Shan’s head to the counter as she struggled with him over the cleaver.

Police say Huang ultimately dropped the knife and as he left threatened that if the couple called the police he'd come back for revenge after he got out of jail and kill them.

When officers arrived, they found Huang at the back door of the restaurant and arrested him for attempted murder.

The incident has had an impact on more than just the owners.

“I go in there all the time, so it's scary,” said customer Nelcy Montero after watching the video.

“I'm glad they're safe. You don't expect that. I'm sure it was shocking to them. They're wonderful people. He's a psycho. I'm glad he was caught."

Police say they’re working to find a Chinese interpreter to get more information from Huang. He's being held in jail without bond and will face a judge Thursday afternoon, charged with attempted murder and tampering in a felony proceeding for allegedly threatening to come back and finish off the couple once he gets released.

(© 2017 WTSP)