CO man accused of removing a transgender woman's testicles

James Pennington mug shot

DENVER - Police say a man faces felony assault charges after he used an Army surgical kit to remove the testicles of a transgender woman.

According to court paperwork, James Pennington, 57, confessed to removing those testicles. Police called Pennington after the victim was taken to an area hospital. Pennington willingly agreed to a police interview on May 17, at the District 3 headquarters.

He has since been arrested and is being held without bond.

Records say during that interview, Pennington told investigators he agreed to perform the medical procedure at the victim’s apartment in Denver.

Detectives say the surgical kit contained a scalpel, lidocaine, medical dressings, and other medical equipment.

Records state Pennington “used the scalpel and surgically disconnected and removed the victim’s 2 testicles and then sutured the opening back up.”

The victim’s wife was with her during what was described in court paperwork as a 90-minute-long procedure. Pennington then told the couple to call 911 if complications developed.

The victim’s wife told police after changing her dressing, a large amount of blood poured out of the wound so she called 911. Responding paramedics called police.

The probable cause statement says, “the testicles could not be re-attached due to time delay of a procedure to 911 call.”

The victim was taken to Medical Center of Aurora, where they told detectives she suffered from injuries that had the risk of “permanent disfigurement.”

The victim’s name, along with the victim’s wife were redacted from the report.

Police say Pennington is not a licensed medical professional in Colorado. He is a licensed pilot.

© 2017 KUSA-TV