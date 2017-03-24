Coast Guard seeks help in solving hoax distress calls

Coast Guard Helicopter (Photo: WilliamBunce / ThinkStock)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public's help in identifying hoax callers in southwest Florida.



Charles "Marty" Russell, the agency's agent-in-charge of the St. Petersburg office, said in a news release Friday that over the past year they've received a steady stream of radio calls along Florida's west coast. The calls were made on VHF-FM marine band channel 16, which is designated only for hailing and distress calls.



Russell says the agency immediately responds when it receives a distress call "putting our crews at risk, and risking the lives of boaters who may legitimately need our help."



Penalties for making a false distress call can include six years in prison, a $250,000 criminal fine, a $5,000 civil fine and restitution to the Coast Guard and other agencies.

