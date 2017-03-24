WTSP
Close

Coast Guard seeks help in solving hoax distress calls

AP , WTSP 9:58 AM. EDT March 24, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public's help in identifying hoax callers in southwest Florida.

Charles "Marty" Russell, the agency's agent-in-charge of the St. Petersburg office, said in a news release Friday that over the past year they've received a steady stream of radio calls along Florida's west coast. The calls were made on VHF-FM marine band channel 16, which is designated only for hailing and distress calls.

Russell says the agency immediately responds when it receives a distress call "putting our crews at risk, and risking the lives of boaters who may legitimately need our help."

Penalties for making a false distress call can include six years in prison, a $250,000 criminal fine, a $5,000 civil fine and restitution to the Coast Guard and other agencies.

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

Coast Guard suspends search for student, crew member

WTSP

Coast Guard rescues 3 after boat floods 100 miles offshore

WTSP

Coast Guard rescues sailor off of Clearwater Beach

WTSP

Coast Guard searching for man missing from Bahamas cruise

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories