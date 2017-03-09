Convicted rapist Kendrick Morris resentencing hearing

TAMPA -- A man who attacked a high school senior and left her for dead will be resentenced Thursday in a Hillsborough County court.

Queena Vuong was a Bloomingdale High School senior with a full academic scholarship to the University of Florida when a young man attacked her and left her blind, paralyzed and relying on a feeding tube to eat.

The crime was committed outside the Bloomingdale Library in 2008 and Kendrick Morris is now 25 and could soon get out of jail.

He was a teenager when he was convicted of Queena's attack and sentenced to life in prison. The Supreme court ruled that juvenile offenders could seek resentencing if they receive life terms.

Morris had a resentencing hearing in February and today we expect to learn what will happen.

Queena Phu (Photo: Facebook)

