LIVE VIDEO: Corrine Brown reports to federal prison

Corrine Brown to be sentenced Monday.

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has surrendered herself to federal prison on Monday to begin her 60-month sentence for corruption and fraud charges.

Brown turned herself in sometime before noon at one of the largest prison complexes in the nation covering 1600 acres in Sumter County, Florida.

The prison houses not only non-violent and white collar criminals, but also some of the most violent. There are two high-security penitentiaries on the Coleman campus.

But where Corrine Brown will serve her sentence is the minimum security satellite camp that houses female offenders.

Brown has declined to give any public statements since receiving this sentence last month. First Coast News has learned her new appellate attorneys have given her strict instructions not to give a comment.

Will #CorrineBrown have to serve all 5 years if she loses her appeal? Probably not. Bureau of Prisons policy has options to apply for early release (12 months off) or Compassionate release (2.5 yrs off) for inmates 65+ w/ chronic health issues. @FCN2go https://t.co/MfE10Hx4HM pic.twitter.com/D2usYryM3D — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) January 29, 2018

