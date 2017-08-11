Couple sends fake letter from sheriff's office in an effort to keep his job

Marco Sullivan and his girlfriend Martisha Wilson sent a letter of what appeared to be a letter from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to Reddy Ice in Plant City to try to retain Wilson’s job while absent. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

A Polk County Jail inmate and his girlfriend face charges after impersonating a sheriff’s deputy in a letter.

Marco Sullivan, 32, is charged with criminal use of personal identification. Sullivan and his girlfriend Martisha Wilson, 46, sent what appeared to be a letter from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to Reddy Ice in Plant City, Florida, to try to retain Sullivan's job while absent.

Sullivan was already in jail.

Law enforcement arrested Sullivan on July 24 for driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude and he had an Orange County warrant.

The letter sent to Reddy Ice used a Polk County Sheriff’s Office letterhead too.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Wilson.

The letter Sullivan and Wilson wrote reads verbatim:

“TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

MARCO SULLIVAN IS OUT DOING SPECIAL WORK DETAIL WHICH IS CONFIDENTIAL FOR POLK COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE ATF INVESTIGATION UNIT, HE WILL BE ON THE UNIT FOR 6 MONTHS OR LESS, DO TO THE SEVERITY OF THE CASE IM NOT ABLE TO ENCLOSED NO FARTHER INFORMATION FOR ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS PLEASE NOTIFY ME AT 863-855-4150.

SINCERELY,

MIKE SINGLETON

Can't make this up. @PolkCoSheriff says a couple sent this letter to the guy's boss to explain his absence from work. He was really in jail. pic.twitter.com/lqltiIqXRH — Grady Trimble (@Grady_Trimble) August 11, 2017

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd responded to the fake sheriff’s office letter.

“Here's a bit of advice - if you're going to try to dupe someone into thinking you're working with law enforcement, you should probably use a real name (we don't have anyone here named Mike Singleton) and maybe not have misspelled words,” Judd said in a news release. “And by the way, fabricating a letter from the Sheriff is against the law."

Authorities are holding Sullivan without bond for the out-of-county warrant.

Wilson also has an Orange County warrant for her arrest.

