Court overturns murder conviction of former MacDill airman

Ralph Wright, left, was sentenced to death in 2014. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

The Florida Supreme Court has overturned the conviction and death sentences of a former Air Force sergeant who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and their baby boy.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times say the court ruled there was not enough evidence to prove Ralph Wright killed Paula O'Connor and their 15-month-old child Alijah in 2007.

Wright, 48, was found guilty in 2014 and sentenced to death row.

The case will now go back to Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Court with instructions that he be acquitted.

For more, read The Times story.

