St. Petersburg, Fla. -- Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a St. Petersburg man for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a 13-year-old child on Monday.

A family member reported that the victim told them about the inappropriate sexual activity that had taken place on multiple occasions with Ronnie Kasten II, 29. Detectives learned from the victim that the abuse had been going on since 2014.

Kasten has been taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

© 2017 WTSP-TV