Dade City caregiver arrested, accused of leaving 80-year-old covered in feces

Sheriff’s deputies developed probable cause on Richard Meyers IV, 52, for neglect and abuse of the elderly. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

DADE CITY, Fla. – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested a caregiver accused of leaving an 80-year-old victim in feces and urine.

During an investigation, sheriff’s deputies developed probable cause on Richard Meyers IV, 52, for neglect and abuse of the elderly.

Pasco County Fire Rescue took the victim to an area hospital. The victim had advanced stages of sepsis and necrotic wounds.

Deputies responded to a welfare check where the victim lying in feces with multiple bedsores. The dwelling was also uninhabitable because of the feces and decaying matter, according to the sheriff’s office.

The county’s building department condemned the residence, and animal services removed several dogs.

Pasco County Code Enforcement issued four citations to Meyers, totaling $1,469 in violations.

Sheriff’s deputies took Meyers to the Land O’Lakes Jail.

