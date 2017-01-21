Dade City Police searching for shooting suspect

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

DADE CITY, Fla. -- The Dade City Police Department are looking into the shooting of a 36-year-old victim. The call about the shooting was received around 11:35 p.m. on Friday.

Bilal Adurraheem Belle, 36, had previously left a wake at a home on Moceri Ave. when he was shot and critically wounded. He was in front of his vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to the Dade City Police Department.

He was sent to be treated at the Lakeland Regional Hospital and will undergo surgery Saturday. He is still in critical condition.

Any information on the shooting or the identity of the suspect, contact Detective Robert Tungate at (352) 521-1495. A reward may be available via Crime Stoppers, which can be contacted at 1-800-873-8477.

(© 2017 WTSP)