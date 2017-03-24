Daycare worker accused of slamming 4-year-old to the ground

Gregory Diglin

SPRING, TEXAS - A daycare worker in Spring was arrested Thursday after slamming a 4-year-old girl into the ground.

Gregory Diglin is charged with injury to a child.

A video released by an attorney for the family shows Diglin yelling at the victim before he grabs her by the arm and slams her face-first into the ground. She immediately begins to cry and scream in pain.

WARNING: Surveillance video is disturbing





The video then shows Diglin taking the child to the other side of the room to try clean up the blood.

When the girl's mom arrived at the Children’s Lighthouse Daycare to pick her up that evening, she asked employees why her daughter's lip was swollen.

When they weren't upfront, she called Montgomery County Precinct 3.

They discovered the video and arrested Diglin.

The child may have long-term dental trauma, according to investigators.

Diglin remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Investigators are concerned there might be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Epperson at 281-364-4211.

Want to check your child's daycare records? The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has a record database. Click here to read more.

