Death investigation underway inside Ruskin home

Photo: file

RUSKIN, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation inside a home on Wednesday.

The home is located on 14th Avenue Southeast near 27th Street Southeast, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release any additional information.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV