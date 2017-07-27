Death penalty no longer sought for former FSU student

Nicole Nachtman (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office says it will no longer pursue the death penalty for a former University of South Florida accused of killing her mother and stepfather.

According to our partners at The Tampa Bay Times, the office didn't say why it changed its mind on Nicole Nachtman, 23, who faces two counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 30, 2015, shooting deaths of Myriam Dienes, 56, and Robert Dienes, 67.

County State Attorney Andrew Warren, however, did say "I thoroughly evaluate each capital offense for any aggravating and mitigating factors such as criminal history or mental illness."

