Daniel Santucci Jr., 23, was arrested in Tampa on April 20, 2017. He was wanted in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl in Pike Creek, Del. (Photo: New Castle County Police Department)

TAMPA -- Tampa police said they recently arrested a man wanted in Delaware for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, then throwing her into a pond, leaving her to die.

Daniel Santucci Jr., 23, was wanted by police in New Castle County, Del. after they pieced together evidence against him for this heinous crime.

Detectives say Santucci kidnapped the girl from her home in Pike Creek, Del., luring her to his car. A good Samaritan later found the girl suffering alone in a park.

Some time after April 6, Santucci, already on probation for a burglary conviction, hopped on a bus headed for Tampa.

One month after the girl was found, New Castle County Police named Santucci and the charges against him in a media conference. They also publicly thanked the Tampa Police Department and other agencies for their help in his capture.

Santucci was held in Hillsborough County Jail until May 1. When he was transferred back to Delaware, police charged him with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful sexual contact with a person under 13 years old, and possession of child pornography.

New Castle County Chief of Police Vaughn Bond said they are focused on building a strong case against Santucci to ensure he is prosecuted. Santucci was unable to make his cash-only $1.75 million bail.

