Deputies arrest wife, son of late Rep. C.W. Bill Young in Pinellas County

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. -- Pinellas County deputies arrested the wife and son of the late former U.S. Rep. C.W. Bill Young, according to the sheriff's office.

Beverly Angello Young, 62, and her son, Patrick Rainey Young, 30, were arrested Friday, Jan. 5, in Indian Rocks Beach.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies responded to JD's Restaurant and Lounge at 9:48 p.m. where they say Patrick Young got into a verbal argument with William Dean Delange, 65. After initially wrestling with Delange on a dance floor, Patrick Young followed him into the bathroom.

Deputies say he put Delange in a headlock and smashed his face against a mirror.

Beverly Young, who was at the restaurant with her son, was stopped at 10:48 p.m. when deputies say they witnessed her drive over a cement median to make a left turn.

The arrest report states she was swaying and had bloodshot eyes.

The late congressman's wife faces a DUI charge and was released on her own recognizance; the son faces a charge of battery on a person 65 years or older and was released after posting $5,000 bail.

C.W. Bill Young was the longest-serving Republican in Congress whose home district was Pinellas County. He died in October 2013 at 82.

