Deputies bust man in possession of fentanyl

10News Staff , WTSP 4:08 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

Manatee County sheriff's deputies said they have arrested a drug dealer who possessed the highly dangerous drug fentanyl.

According to our news partners at WWSB, Joshua Smith, 37, was arrested early Monday at a motel in Bradenton.

Smith was in possession of a trafficking amount of meth and fentanyl, a drug so dangerous that can be dangerous in small amounts.

Smith had been sought on a warrant for violation of probation and heroin sales.

