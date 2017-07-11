Deputies bust man in possession of fentanyl

Joshua Smith

Manatee County sheriff's deputies said they have arrested a drug dealer who possessed the highly dangerous drug fentanyl.

According to our news partners at WWSB, Joshua Smith, 37, was arrested early Monday at a motel in Bradenton.

Smith was in possession of a trafficking amount of meth and fentanyl, a drug so dangerous that can be dangerous in small amounts.

Smith had been sought on a warrant for violation of probation and heroin sales.

For more, read the WWSB story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV