Deputies bust man in possession of fentanyl

Manatee County sheriff's deputies said they have arrested a drug dealer who possessed the highly dangerous drug fentanyl.
According to our news partners at WWSB, Joshua Smith, 37, was arrested early Monday at a motel in Bradenton.
Smith was in possession of a trafficking amount of meth and fentanyl, a drug so dangerous that can be dangerous in small amounts.
Smith had been sought on a warrant for violation of probation and heroin sales.
For more, read the WWSB story.
