Deputies: Car thief arrested after jumping into lake

A man stole a vehicle, fled from deputies, rolled the vehicle and then jumped in a lake before being arrested Tuesday, Pasco County deputies said.
Deputies tried to stop a Polaris on Hudson Avenue in Hudson. The vehicle had been reported stolen.
The vehicle did not stop, and deputies began a pursuit. The vehicle broke through a gate in Lakeside, then rolled onto its side.
The driver fled on foot into a lake, but he was caught.
K9 officer Buster helped in the apprehension.
Stephen Shelhamer, described by deputies as a prolific offender, received minor cuts running through a field.
He iwill be charged with burglary, grand theft auto, felony criminal mischief, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and additional charges.
