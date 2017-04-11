Deputies: Car thief arrested after jumping into lake

Stephen Shelhamer, described by deputies as a prolific offender, received minor cuts running through a field, deputies said. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

A man stole a vehicle, fled from deputies, rolled the vehicle and then jumped in a lake before being arrested Tuesday, Pasco County deputies said.

Deputies tried to stop a Polaris on Hudson Avenue in Hudson. The vehicle had been reported stolen.

The vehicle did not stop, and deputies began a pursuit. The vehicle broke through a gate in Lakeside, then rolled onto its side.





The driver fled on foot into a lake, but he was caught.

K9 officer Buster helped in the apprehension.

Stephen Shelhamer, described by deputies as a prolific offender, received minor cuts running through a field.

He iwill be charged with burglary, grand theft auto, felony criminal mischief, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and additional charges.

