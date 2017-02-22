Deputies find couple sleeping in running car, child in back

VENICE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man and woman face drug and child neglect charges after they fell asleep in their car in the middle of an intersection with a 2-year-old child in the back seat.



Local news outlets report the incident happened at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in Venice on Florida's Gulf Coast.



An arrest report says a Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy found the Cadillac running with the couple sleeping inside. When 36-year-old driver Matthew McRee woke up, he told deputies he had just been released from the Manatee County Jail and was heading home. His passenger was 30-year-old Christina Mattessino.



Deputies found two syringes under Mattessino's bag, along with heroin and marijuana.



Jail records don't indicate whether they hired a lawyer.



Family members took custody of the child.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.