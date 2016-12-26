Deputies investigate homicide at Bradenton bar

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 20-year-old man was shot to death at the El Pisano Bar in Bradenton overnight Monday.

Deputies are searching for the unknown suspect in this shooting which occurred at 5803 15th Street East before 2:33 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the victim, Jose Armando Alonzo-Lopez, suffering from a gunshot wound. Alonzo-Lopez was transported to Blake Medical Center where he died during surgery.

Detectives from the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit have taken over the investigation.

No further details were released on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or a potential suspect.

