Deputies: Lakeland man posed as Green Beret, asked for cash for homeless

Kyle Christopher Barwan (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received information in April of a Lakeland man who has repeatedly misrepresented himself as a military member to get money from victims.

Kyle Barwan, 25, is facing four total charges. He is charged with soliciting funds by misrepresenting military service. He also faces three charges related to violation of his probation: fraud, tampering with a witness and soliciting funds by misrepresenting military service.

Law enforcement officers arrested and charged Barwan twice before for stolen valor, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Barwan portrayed himself as a member of the Army Green Beret and soliciting contributions to assist the homeless, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to an affidavit, Barwan approached a victim at Munn Park in downtown Lakeland on April 26, and told the victim he was home from the military working with the homeless while he was on leave. Another woman gave him money.

The victim even found old articles showing Barwan’s previous arrests for impersonating military members. Authorities then contacted Barwan’s probation officer.

Barwan was on felony probation at the time of April’s incident, according to the affidavit.

Authorities are holding Barwan in the Polk County Jail on no bond.

