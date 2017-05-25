Deputies: Man attacked family, set house on fire because he had no drugs

A Winter Haven man, upset that he had no synthetic marijuana, attacked his girlfriend, sister and his cancer-stricken stepmother, then set their house on fire, Polk County sheriff's deputies said.

David Ulee Smith, 44, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted felony murder, arson, domestic violence - aggravated assault without deadly intent, domestic violence - battery with prior ocnviction, domestic violence - aggravated battery, and tampering in a first-degree felony proceeding.

According to an affidavit, Smith's live-in girlfriend told deputies he had been "raging" all morning because he couldn't get any K-2 because his dealer was not at home. The girlfriend told him that his stepmother had ordered him to move out because she wouldn't allow him to smoke K-2.

Smith then grabbed his stepmother. The girlfriend got between them, and she said he grabbed her shirt. She pulled away from him and ran outside.

The stepmother told deputies that she tried to call 911 then, but Smith jumped on top of her, pinning her to a bed and hitting her repeatedly in the head with his fist. She is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Smith's sister, who was in the shower, told deputies she heard the commotion and her stepmother shout for someone to call 911. She said she also heard Smith say he was going to kill everybody and was not going to go to jail.

Smith's sister said she got out of the shower and saw him attacking their stepmother. She said Smith left the room and came back with a knife, which he then held to her throat. The two struggled, and Smith stabbed her in the thigh, she told deputies. She was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and released.

Smith's father said he was in his wheelchair when he heard the commotion. He tried to call 911, but Smith grabbed the phone out of his hand. The father went outside to find someone to call 911, and while he was there, he saw Smith pour gasoline on the front porch.

Smith's girlfriend ran inside and told everyone to get out of the house.

Deputies say Smith has prior convictions for battery and was charged this month in another instance of battery.

